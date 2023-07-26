

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $95.29 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $17.75 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.6% to $723.96 million from $550.23 million last year.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $95.29 Mln. vs. $17.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $723.96 Mln vs. $550.23 Mln last year.



