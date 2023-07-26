

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $591 million, or $8.58 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $6.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.2% to $3.55 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $591 Mln. vs. $493 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.58 vs. $6.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $14.0 - $14.3 Bln



