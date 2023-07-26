

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $27.2 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $66.4 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $1.087 billion from $1.235 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $27.2 Mln. vs. $66.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $1.087 Bln vs. $1.235 Bln last year.



