

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $138.6 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $138.2 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $165.4 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $846.2 million from $796.1 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $138.6 Mln. vs. $138.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q2): $846.2 Mln vs. $796.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.84 - $1.89 Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.00



