

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - NOV Inc. (NOV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $155 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $2.09 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken