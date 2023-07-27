

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $369 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $399 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.91 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $369 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.71 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q3): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



