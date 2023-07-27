

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $176.2 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $194.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $190.7 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.17 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $176.2 Mln. vs. $194.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.75



