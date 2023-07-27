

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported that its net income, Group share for the first half of 2023 increased to 1.26 billion Swiss francs from the prior year's 1.16 billion francs, with earnings per share improving to 2.19 francs from 1.90 francs last year.



Earnings per share, before impairment and divestments, were 2.22 francs up from 2.14 francs in the previous year.



But net sales for the first half of 2023 were 13.07 billion francs down 11% from the prior year, while it was up 7.4% on an organic basis.



The company confirmed 2023 guidance with organic net sales growth above 6%, organic recurring EBIT growth above 10%.



