

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche reported that its first half IFRS net income declined to 7.56 billion Swiss francs from 9.16 billion francs, prior year. Profit per share was 8.87 francs compared to 10.54 francs. Core operating profit was 10.91 billion francs compared to 12.67 billion francs. Core EPS declined to 10.10 francs from 11.76 francs. The company said the core earnings per share decreased 5% driven by lower demand for COVID-19 products and a base effect from a patent settlement in 2022.



First half IFRS revenue was 30.62 billion Swiss francs compared to 33.90 billion francs, last year. Core sales were 29.78 billion Swiss francs compared to 32.29 billion francs, last year. The company said 2% sales decline at CER was driven by the 23% fall in sales in the Diagnostics Division following the sharp decline in demand for COVID-19-related tests.



Excluding COVID-19 products, first-half Group sales increased by 8% at constant exchange rates. Pharmaceuticals Division sales grow by 8% to 22.7 billion francs, due to continued high demand for newer medicines.



Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker said: 'In the first half of 2023, sales in the base business of both our divisions grew strongly, largely offsetting the impact of declining demand for COVID-19 products.'



Due to the sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products of roughly 5 billion francs, Roche expects a decrease in Group sales in the low single digit range at CER. Excluding the COVID-19 sales decline, Roche anticipates solid sales growth in both divisions' base business in 2023. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with the sales decline at CER, the Group said. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



