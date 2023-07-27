

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $4.088 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $5.692 billion, or $2.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, TotalEnergies SE reported adjusted earnings of $5 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.7% to $56.271 billion from $74.774 billion last year.



TotalEnergies SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.088 Bln. vs. $5.692 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $56.271 Bln vs. $74.774 Bln last year.



