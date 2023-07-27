

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British electronic distributor RS Group plc (RS1.L) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Kate Ringrose as its chief financial officer, effective October 2.



Ringrose will be replacing David Egan who had resigned in May.



Kate has 18 years of experience working as a finance chief and was the group CFO of Centrica plc.



Currently, shares of RS Group are trading at 760.00 pence up 1.27% or 9.80 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



