

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a building materials company, Thursday said its earnings for the first half increased 37.5% year-on-year to 1.189 billion, driven primarily by sales growth.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 3.64 euros compared with 3.15 euros in the previous year.



Sales revenue for the half year increased 5.3% to 10.473 billion euros from 9.950 billion euros reported last year.



Additionally, the company said its third tranche of share buyback of up to 300 million euros will be starting on July 28 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.



Looking forward, Heidelberg has raised its outlook for the full year. It now expects a result from current business operations in the range of 2.7 billion euros - 2.9 billion euros, up from the prior outlook of 2.50 billion euros - 2.65 billion euros.



