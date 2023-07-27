

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Group PLC (BEZ.L), a specialist insurer, said on Thursday that its net premiums written for the first half increased 28 percent to $2.29 billion million from $1.79 billion last year.



It also reported an increase in net income from investments to $143.8 million from a loss of $193 million during the corresponding period last year.



Adrian Cox, CEO, commented, 'With premium written in line with our expectations, we are confident of delivering our growth guidance for the year.'



