MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemicals firm, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the first-half, amidst falling energy prices and demand.
For the six-month period to June, the company reported a net income of 1.42 billion euros, compared with 2.539 billion euros posted for the same period of 2022.
Excluding items, income stood at 2.718 billion euros, lesser than 3.177 billion euros of previous year period.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX