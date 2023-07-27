LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported first half profit attributable to equity shareholders of $1.26 billion, down 66% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $3.03. Underlying EBITDA was $5.11 billion, down 41%. Basic underlying earnings per share was $1.38 compared to $3.11.
For the six months ended 30 June 2023, revenue was $15.67 billion, down 13% from last year.
The Board has approved a dividend of $0.55 per share.
