

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF,UNRDY) reported that its recurring net result for the first-half of 2023 rose to 757 million euros from 711 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted recurring earnings per share for the first-half of 2023 was 5.28 euros, an increase of 6.6% from last year, mainly driven by the strong operational performance in retail and offices, and supported by reduced general and financial expenses. AREPS was partly offset by disposals and lower C&E activity due to seasonality effects.



Net result attributable to the holders of the stapled shares was negative 537.8 million euros compared to a net result of 601.0 million euros in the prior year.



Net rental income for the period was 941.0 million euros up from 912.1 million euros in the prior year.



The company now expects 2023 adjusted recurring earnings per share to be at the upper end of the Group's guidance range of 9.30 euros to 9.50 euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken