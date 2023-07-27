

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK) reported that its profit for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 rose to 185 million pounds from 124 million pounds in the prior year. On a per basis, net income increased to 7.31 pence from 6.65 pence last year.



Revenue for the period grew to 2.67 billion pounds from 1.57 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company declared an interim dividend payment of 2.75 pence, a 14.6% increase on the prior year period, payable to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 August 2023 and to be paid on 11 September 2023. The last day for DRIP elections is 18 August 2023.



The company said it remains confident in achieving the operational and financial progress in fiscal year 2023 that it has previously signposted.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken