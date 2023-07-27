

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renewable energy company Drax Group PLC (DRX.L) Thursday reported that its pre-tax profit for the half year rose to 338 million pounds from last year's 200 million pounds.



The Group's profit for the period totaled 247 million pounds, higher than 148 million pounds recorded for the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to 60.4 pence from 35.9 pence.



Adjusted EBITDA, excluding EGL, for the first half surged more than 100 percent to 453 million, driven by system support services and dispatchable, renewable generation pounds.



Drax generated revenues of 4.09 billion pounds in the first half, higher than 3.56 billion pounds reported in first half of last year.



Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group, said in a statement, 'In the first half of 2023, we delivered a strong system support and generation performance, providing dispatchable, renewable power for millions of UK homes and businesses. Drax Power Station remained the UK's single largest provider of renewable energy by output during the period.'



On 26 July 2023, the Board resolved to pay an interim dividend of 9.2 pence per share, to be paid on 6 October 2023 with a record date of 25 August 2023.



