

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 45 million pounds from 219 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 1.0 pence compared to 4.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 118 million pounds from 301 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.3 pence compared to 5.9 pence.



Total group revenue was 1.96 billion pounds compared to 1.99 billion pounds, last year. Group external revenue was 1.64 billion pounds compared to 1.68 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.7 pence and remains committed to paying a total dividend of at least 5 pence for the full year.



