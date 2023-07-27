

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TAL Education Group (TAL) announced Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$45.04 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$43.83 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$19.52 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $275.44 million from $224.05 million last year.



TAL Education Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$45.04 Mln. vs. -$43.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.07 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $275.44 Mln vs. $224.05 Mln last year.



