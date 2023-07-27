

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $288 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $3.02 billion from $3.42 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $288 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken