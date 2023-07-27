

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $94 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.16 billion from $2.03 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $94 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.33 -Revenue (Q2): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.



