

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $261 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $777 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $3.60 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $261 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $3.60 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.48 Full year EPS guidance: $1.96 to $2.00



