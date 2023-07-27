

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natural gas and electric energy company PG&E Corporation (PCG) Thursday reported net profit of $406 million, or $0.19 per share for the second quarter, higher than $356 million, or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



The increase was primarily driven by lower costs related to PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's reorganization cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and lower wildfire-related costs, and higher Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization, the company said.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $494 million, or $0.23 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenue increased to $5.29 billion from $5.118 billion last year.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS outlook in the range of $1.19 - $1.23. The consensus estimate stands at $1.21 per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken