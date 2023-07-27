

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $503 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $596 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $3.79 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $503 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



