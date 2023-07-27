

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported net earnings of $134.7 million or $1.90 per share for the second quarter, lower than $197.3 million or $2.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.35 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly sales declined 7% to 1.702 billion from $1.836 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.77 billion.



Looking forward, the company expects full-year adjusted EPS of about $9.50, while net sales to be between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.84 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion for the year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken