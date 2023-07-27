

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $348.3 million, or $5.61 per share. This compares with $366.5 million, or $5.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.820 billion from $1.641 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $348.3 Mln. vs. $366.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.61 vs. $5.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.85 -Revenue (Q2): $1.820 Bln vs. $1.641 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.725- $6.860 Bln



