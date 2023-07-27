

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) reported second-quarter net profit of $474.9 million or $2.47 per share compared to $33.4 million or $0.15 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income declined to $57 million from $136 million, last year. Revenue increased to $839.7 million from $420.4 million, a year ago.



'We continue to believe that our shares are undervalued, and as a result, we are announcing an additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization, with no expiration, which reflects our confidence in the outlook for our business over time,' Nick Deiuliis, president and CEO, said.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken