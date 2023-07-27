

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $152.9 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $152.9 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $171.1 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $152.9 Mln. vs. $152.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.89 Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.75



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken