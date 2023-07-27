

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $511 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $972 million, or $2.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $996 million or $3.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.10 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $511 Mln. vs. $972 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.14 -Revenue (Q2): $3.10 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.35 - $12.55



