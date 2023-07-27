

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $41.216 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $26.346 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $360.232 million from $294.671 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $41.216 Mln. vs. $26.346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $360.232 Mln vs. $294.671 Mln last year.



