

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled notably lower on Thursday as the dollar rebounded and scored gains over other major currencies, thanks to upbeat economic data.



The dollar index, which was down at 100.55 in the Asian session, rallied to 101.84 before paring some gains. Still, at 101.60, the index remains firm with a gain of over 0.7%.



Gold futures for August ended lower by $24.40 at $1,945.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.603 at $24.367 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.8755 per pound, down $0.0255 from the previous close.



Data released by the Commerce Department showed an unexpected acceleration in the pave of economic growth in the second quarter.



The report said, real gross domestic product surged by 2.4% in the second quarter after jumping by 2% in the first quarter. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 1.8%.



The upbeat data has raised some concerns about the outlook for interest rates following Wednesday's monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.



The Labor Department also released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 22nd.



The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 221,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods soared by much more than expected in the month of June.



