

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):



Earnings: $534 million in Q2 vs. -$818 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.38 in Q2 vs. -$5.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Revenue: $2.60 billion in Q2 vs. $0.82 billion in the same period last year.



