

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $170.58 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $55.81 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $810.67 million from $620.96 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $170.58 Mln. vs. $55.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $810.67 Mln vs. $620.96 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.4B to $3.6B



