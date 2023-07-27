

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.9 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $45.0 billion from $40.2 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.9 Bln. vs. $0.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $45.0 Bln vs. $40.2 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken