

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.4 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $113.4 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $1.43 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $24.4 Mln. vs. $113.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49-$0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.335-$1.4335 bln



