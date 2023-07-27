

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $151 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $788 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.7% to $1.88 billion from $2.97 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $151 Mln. vs. $788 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.88 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.



