

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $43.82 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $54.32 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $572.54 million from $526.67 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $43.82 Mln. vs. $54.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $572.54 Mln vs. $526.67 Mln last year.



