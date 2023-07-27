

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $477 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $978 million, or $3.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $483 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.3% to $5.01 billion from $6.29 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $477 Mln. vs. $978 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.89 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.01 Bln vs. $6.29 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken