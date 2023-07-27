

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $684.65 million, or $4.97 per share. This compares with $805.37 million, or $5.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $742.66 million or $5.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.35 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $684.65 Mln. vs. $805.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.97 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.75-$5.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.225-$2.475 bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken