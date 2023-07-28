

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $944 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $747 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $8.51 billion from $7.27 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $944 Mln. vs. $747 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $8.51 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year.



