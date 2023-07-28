Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (ISIN Code: FR00140048X2 Mnemonic: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the second successful sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20max, the new configuration of the Ikoniscope20 with a high-volume slide loader. The second client is a specialized urology laboratory in the Midwest USA, that required the fully automated slide loader system to simplify its high-throughput workflow.

This sale follows the one previously announced on June 21, 2023 at another important site where the instrument has been internally tested and fully validated, resulting in its daily utilization for routine clinical testing. These successes highlight the value proposition of the Ikoniscope20max for laboratories, its operational efficiency and the effective deployment of the commercial strategy.

Jurgen Schipper, CCO of Ikonisys, stated: "I am very happy to announce that our roll-out plan for the Ikoniscope20max is going as planned because the system is very important for medium/large laboratories, that constitute a valuable customer base for us. At the same time, we are delighted by the very positive feedback we received from the first customer of the new high-volume instrument. The successful internal validation process obviously proved the validity of the Ikoniscope20max system, but, more importantly to us, it showed the ease of operation of our instrument, designed to simplify the life of technicians and physicians."

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727940540/en/

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Aurélie Manavarere/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98