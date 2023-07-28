

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants, and related specialty products, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the first-half of 2023, helped by higher sales in all regions.



For the six-month period, the Mannheim-headquartered firm recorded a post-tax income of 141 million euros or 1.03 euros per share, higher than 128 million euros or 0.92 euro per share registered for the same period of 2022. Pre-tax earnings were at 194 million euro as against last year's 178 million euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT stood at 200 million euros, compared with 180 million euros a year ago.



Sales revenue improved to 1.822 billion euros from previous year's 1.640 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company said: '.Based on the good first half of the year, we look forward to the second half with confidence. At the same time, there is still general economic uncertainty, which goes hand in hand with uncertainty regarding the further development of raw material prices and thus also sales prices.'



For full year 2023, the company expects EBIT of around 390 million euros, on sales revenue of around 3.6 billion euros.



