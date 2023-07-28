

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Airline holding company International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) on Friday reported that its second-quarter profit after tax climbed to 1.01 billion euros from last year's 133 million euros.



Operating profit before exceptional items was 1.25 billion euros, up from 295 million euros last year.



Total revenue for the quarter climbed to 7.69 billion euros from last year's 5.92 billion euros.



Luis Gallego, Group CEO, said, 'We are aiming to be back to pre-pandemic capacity at the end of this year.?... Customer demand remains strong across the Group, particularly for leisure travel, with around 80 percent of passenger revenue for the third quarter already booked.'



Separately, IAG said it is converting six Boeing 787-10 options held by British Airways into firm orders and at the same time is adding a further six 787-10 options to its long-haul order book.



IAG is also converting one Airbus A350-900 option held by Iberia into a firm order.



The firm aircraft will be delivered in 2025 and 2026 and will be used by British Airways and Iberia to restore capacity in the airlines' long-haul fleets.



The price of a Boeing 787-10 was listed by Boeing as around $428.5 million in January 2024 and the A350-900 was listed as around $317.4 million in the last published Airbus price list of January 2018.



IAG has negotiated substantial discounts from the list prices.



