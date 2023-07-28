Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828
GlobeNewswire
28.07.2023 | 10:46
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 31 July 2023. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061536828   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Impero      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,675,062 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             10,000 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  20,685,062 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 3,30     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.1     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          220761      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           IMPERO      
--------------------------------------------------



 For further information, please call Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel: (+45) 31 79 90 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1157489
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
