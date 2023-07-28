First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 July 2023. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061536828 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Impero -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 20,675,062 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 20,685,062 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 3,30 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220761 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMPERO -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel: (+45) 31 79 90 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1157489