

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $648 million from $591 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $40 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $648 Mln vs. $591 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.75



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken