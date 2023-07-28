

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $560 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $570 million or $2.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.177 billion from $2.983 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $560 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.71 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.84 -Revenue (Q2): $3.177 Bln vs. $2.983 Bln last year.



