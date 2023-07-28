

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $221.2 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $187.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.454 billion from $1.325 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $221.2 Mln. vs. $187.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $1.454 Bln vs. $1.325 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: Sales growth of 8% Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: Sales growth of 8%



