

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) announced the addition of 127 new, nonstop flights for 2023 College Football Season. The airline added flights to more than 15 destinations including Columbus, Ohio; Fayetteville, Arkansas and South Bend, Indiana for some of the biggest games of the season.



In addition to the special schedule, United is partnering with USC Trojans quarterback and 2023 Heisman Award Winner Caleb Williams for a name, image, likeness agreement to hype up college football fans in United's advertising and social media.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken