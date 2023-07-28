

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth eased in the second quarter, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent.



Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP advanced 0.9 percent in the second quarter, slower than the 1.3 percent gain in the first quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the value added dropped 1.0 percent in industry, while the service sector continued to log positive growth of 0.5 percent. Value added rose slightly by 0.1 percent in the construction industry.



